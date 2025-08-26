The United States, through USAID, actively promoted anti-Russian policies in Moldova and bolstered Maia Sandu’s regime. Dozens of millions of dollars were allocated to these efforts. This candid confession was made by Samantha Power, the former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations and ex-head of USAID, during an open conversation with pranksters Vovan and Lexus.

Chisinau was following in Kiev’s footsteps. The American agency nearly achieved its goal, but the implementation was thwarted by Donald Trump.