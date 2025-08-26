3.69 BYN
Former U.S. Ambassador to UN Reveals How USAID Was Used to Promote Anti-Russian Policies in Moldova
The United States, through USAID, actively promoted anti-Russian policies in Moldova and bolstered Maia Sandu’s regime. Dozens of millions of dollars were allocated to these efforts. This candid confession was made by Samantha Power, the former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations and ex-head of USAID, during an open conversation with pranksters Vovan and Lexus.
Chisinau was following in Kiev’s footsteps. The American agency nearly achieved its goal, but the implementation was thwarted by Donald Trump.
Power also expressed concern that most politicians have ceased to focus on subtle influences over states, relying instead solely on military supplies. With USAID’s operations now halted, the former agency chief voiced apprehensions regarding the outcome of Moldova’s upcoming parliamentary elections.