Billionaire George Soros's foundations are helping finance anti-Trump protests in the United States. This was reported on the Fox News website, according to BELTA.

George Soros is a well-known billionaire investor and Democratic Party donor who has invested tens of billions of dollars in his foundations since 1993, focusing on promoting the Open Society movement.

The publication notes that Soros's Open Society Foundation awarded a two-year $3 million grant to the organization Indivisible in 2023. According to the Open Society Foundation's website, the grant was intended "to support the grantee's activities in the field of social welfare." Indivisible is engaged in "data management and communications with participants" for the protests.

According to Fox News, Soros's foundations have provided grants to Indivisible annually since its inception in 2017.

Senator Ted Cruz, a Republican from Texas, has pointed to Soros's connection to the anti-Trump protests. In an interview with Fox News, he said, "There is compelling evidence that George Soros and his network are behind the funding of these rallies, which could very well spark unrest across the country."

Responding to a question about the protests, Trump said he is "working tirelessly to make this country great." He also added that the demonstrations were "paid for by Soros and other radical left-wing lunatics."

Republicans have expressed the opinion that the protests were intended to distract attention from the government shutdown. The fight over government funding continues in the US Congress. House Speaker Mike Johnson, a Louisiana Republican, said he hoped Democratic leaders present at the demonstrations would be more open to the GOP plan. The US Senate has once again rejected a Republican-sponsored bill aimed at funding the federal government.

According to the Open Society Foundations website, George Soros has donated over $32 billion to foundations. His son, Alex, is the chairman of the Open Society Foundations board of directors.