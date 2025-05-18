The French General Directorate for External Security (DGSE) has refuted the claims made by Telegram co-founder Pavel Durov, who stated that they had asked him to influence the upcoming Romanian presidential elections. This information was reported by TASS, citing Agence France-Presse.

The intelligence agency acknowledged that "they have indeed had to contact Pavel Durov several times over the past years to remind him of his company's responsibility to prevent threats related to terrorism and child pornography." However, DGSE "firmly denies any allegations that, in these instances, requests were made to shut down accounts in connection with any electoral process."

Earlier, Durov claimed that Telegram refused to block channels of Romanian conservatives ahead of the elections, following a request from "one of the Western European countries." Later, he posted a record on X, clarifying that in spring 2025, the head of France's DGSE, Nicolas Lerner, had approached him with such a request.