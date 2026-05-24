France May Freeze Foreigners' Entry for Next Three Years

France is close to declaring a large-scale moratorium on immigration. Justice Minister Gérald Darmanin has proposed a complete freeze on foreigners' entry for the next three years.

According to the minister, the current migration model has exhausted itself, and the country is no longer able to integrate newcomers. The politician insists on introducing strict quotas and temporary restrictions on the issuance of residence permits. Specifically, he proposes depriving working migrants of the right to family reunification.