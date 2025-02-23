No surprises. Germany held elections for the Bundestag, where the Christian Democratic Union and Christian Social Union bloc emerged victorious, securing 28.6% of the votes, according to the election commission following the counting in all 299 constituencies.

Future Chancellor Friedrich Merz announced his intention to form a new government by April 20. His top priority will be to achieve Germany's independence from the United States.

Friedrich Merz, candidate for Chancellor of Germany, stated:

"For me, it will be an absolute priority to strengthen Europe as quickly as possible so that it can gradually truly achieve independence from the United States. After last week's statements by Donald Trump, it is clear that many Americans, particularly this government, are largely indifferent to Europe's fate."

Meanwhile, the right-wing Alternative for Germany party made historic gains, placing second with 20.8%. The Social Democrats led by Olaf Scholz came in third, garnering 16.4%, which marks the party's worst result. The politician acknowledged the election defeat, referring to the outcomes as bitter for the party.