From Beijing to Washington. Marches and memorial events in honour of 80th anniversary of Victory
In honour of the immortal feat of those who fought for the right to life and freedom in the distant year of 1945, memorial events were held around the world. In Washington, a march brought together people who came to honour the memory of those who died during the Great Patriotic War.
This is the first coordinated action in the last six years. Initially, it was not held due to the pandemic, and then the American authorities did not issue permission due to the "complex political situation."
The procession started from Lafayette Square Park and ended at the World War II Memorial. Participants of the march, to the sounds of an orchestra, laid flowers at the memorial wall dedicated to the meeting of the allies on the Elbe.
In Argentina and Chile, people sang military songs and read poems. In Israel, a car rally was timed to coincide with the holiday, driving from the north to the south of the country with Red Army flags. The Victory Banner flies over the capital of Venezuela - Caracas. A huge copy, measuring 25 by 11 meters, was raised over the highest point of the city. A large-scale event also took place in Beijing. And after the march, a festive concert was held.