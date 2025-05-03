In honour of the immortal feat of those who fought for the right to life and freedom in the distant year of 1945, memorial events were held around the world. In Washington, a march brought together people who came to honour the memory of those who died during the Great Patriotic War.

This is the first coordinated action in the last six years. Initially, it was not held due to the pandemic, and then the American authorities did not issue permission due to the "complex political situation."

The procession started from Lafayette Square Park and ended at the World War II Memorial. Participants of the march, to the sounds of an orchestra, laid flowers at the memorial wall dedicated to the meeting of the allies on the Elbe.