China successfully holds the leading position in Belarus’s foreign trade. Over years of close cooperation, logistics routes have been established to even the most remote provinces, which are rich in goods, but in the Celestial Empire, Belarusian products are eagerly awaited.

Years of meetings, discussions, sister-city relationships, studying each other's markets and capabilities, and only then signing contracts. As a result, regions of Belarus and China have become so close that in industries such as at OJSC "Osipovichi Automotive Units Plant," talk has begun about breakthroughs thanks to Chinese technologies.

Chinese robots are working on creating interiors and exteriors for Belarusian buses that have conquered the global market. The first robotic complex is already operational. It was installed as part of a large-scale modernization of the industrial giant, affecting virtually all workshops, including aluminum casting.

"The complex has allowed us to triple productivity. Currently, it has replaced two casting machines that produced six products. Now, we can produce 12 additional units, totaling 18. Thanks to the robot, quality has improved, and labor intensity for workers has decreased," explained Dmitry Burdo, head of the aluminum casting shop at OJSC "Osipovichi Automotive Units Plant."

Konstantin Chernetsky, Deputy Director for Production at OJSC "Osipovichi Automotive Units Plant," shared that the main enterprise is part of the BELAVTOMAZ holding. Recently, a new bus plant was commissioned, which immediately required certain commitments and increased supply of components. The plant’s representative also assured that sanctions have not affected Belarusian industry, as the country has partners such as China, who provide quality products at acceptable prices.

Exports of Belarusian Timber Products

Belarusian products have strengthened their position in the global market even more. The country’s accession to the SCO opened new promising avenues. As a result, exports, including wood processing, have grown significantly over the past few years.

"We cooperate closely with China. Our timber from drying fir plantations is in demand. Trial shipments initially comprised 5-10 containers per month, but today about 80% of export wood processing is destined for China," shared Alexander Tkachyov, chief engineer of the Goretsky Forestry.

Food Product Supplies

Today, there is a huge buzz around food products worldwide. For Belarus’s agro-industrial complex (AIC), this is a new opportunity to expand production and earn. Belarusian regions are annually increasing the number of modern livestock complexes and boosting production volumes of meat and dairy products. The focus has shifted to processing—becoming more in-depth to meet Chinese consumers’ demands.

However, entering the Chinese market was not easy. The production process was initially presented online, as products must meet Chinese safety standards. But everything worked out, and exports to China are now growing, prompting processors to expand production.

Tatiana Savchenko, Director of OJSC "Bobruisk Meat Processing Plant," said:

"The meat processing plant is implementing an investment project to build a semi-finished products workshop, which should be completed by April 2026. It will enable nearly a 1.5-fold increase in the production of meat semi-finished products, including for export to China."

From Semi-finished Products to Ready Food Products

To conquer the Chinese market, the northern region of Belarus also expanded its product line, including health-conscious products for Chinese consumers.

Iryna Kreido, chief technologist of OJSC "Orsha Meat-Canning Plant," stated that new canned meat products were developed specifically for China—meat cans for athletes, enriched with protein, vitamins B1, B2, B9, B12, and omega-3. They also created pâté to promote active longevity among the elderly.

"We shipped five types, and Chinese consumers selected three. By the end of 2025, we plan to reach a monthly export volume of about $500,000. We are building a new canning workshop to meet international standards for packaging, weighting, and group packing," said Konstantin Chekhovsky, Deputy General Director of OJSC "Orsha Meat-Canning Plant."

Belarusian dairy products, highly valued for their quality, also received positive recognition in China. As a result, exports increased tenfold. Partners also showed interest in innovations like milk-based candies.

Ruslan Proshchalikin, Head of External Economic Activity at OJSC "Babushkina Krynka," stated that in 2024, products worth $5.9 million were shipped to China. In 2025, they plan to approach $10 million.

Over ten years of active cooperation, the foreign trade turnover of Mogilev region with China has grown twentyfold. Cities have gained new sister cities, and industry agreements have been signed.

Opening Logistics Routes

New logistics routes have brought Belarusian and Chinese regions closer. Rail connections from Brest to the most remote provinces of China have become more active, and the sound of transport aircraft at the international airport near Orsha has become more frequent, as it became part of a large-scale business project within a special economic zone.

Sergey Pats, First Deputy Chairman of the Orsha District Executive Committee:

"We have achieved great results. In 2024, the trade turnover with China reached $52 million. Export deliveries increased by 30%. This includes metalworking and textile industries. We understand that we must maintain friendship with China."

Ten years ago, specialists from Harbin interned in Orsha. They returned and modernized factory No. 2 at the Orsha Linen Combine. In 2024, three lines for short flax fiber carding were installed, increasing deep processing volumes by 30%. Most of this product is exported to China. Ambitious joint plans are ahead—creating a unique production facility at the enterprise.

Training Chinese Students in Belarus

Overall, fruitful international cooperation is evident in the agro-industrial complex, starting from education in Belarus, which initially fostered friendly relations with many countries. Currently, students from 20 countries—including Cameroon, Nigeria, and CIS countries—study at the Belarusian State Agricultural Academy in Gorki. China has the largest diaspora.

Zhong Bia has been studying at the Belarusian State Agricultural Academy for six years and has already built her career. She is now pursuing a master's degree. She shared:

"Deciding to come to Belarus thousands of kilometers away was like pulling a lucky ticket. I knew that Belarus is a very beautiful country with kind people. My teachers in China told me that Belarus offers good education. I love this place, and if given the opportunity, I will stay at the academy after my master's."

Perhaps, in the future, young scientists will work on new joint projects. One such project is planned to be implemented at Belarusian State Agricultural Academy, focusing on animal husbandry.

"There is a trend to move away from antibiotics and switch to probiotic preparations in both animal husbandry and crop production. This will make our animals much healthier. The products we consume will also be of better quality," explained Nikolay Kudryavtsev, Dean of the Department of Biotechnology and Aquaculture.

At the experimental fields, Belarusian-Chinese breadfields are already ripening. The process of introducing unique varieties is progressing successfully, scientists note.

Low-growing wheat, resistant to lodging, certain fungal diseases (brown rust, septoria, powdery mildew), and with good grain quality, has shown promising yields over several years of research, comparable to the best Belarusian varieties.

High-yield wheat can also conquer Belarusian fields, strengthening food security and Belarusian-Chinese relations. A reliable partner who can play football, build a new neighborhood, and open joint production.

Chinese Cuisine in Belarus

Relations between Belarus and China are special, as experts note that the East Asian country develops close technological partnerships with few nations. Both countries are deepening and strengthening cooperation in various areas—from industry to services. Increasing numbers of Chinese citizens are seen on Belarusian streets. Dao Xian came to Belarus nearly ten years ago, studied here, and started his own business. Now he introduces Belarusians to Chinese cuisine.

"Chinese food is a vital part of culture, so I want to open more Chinese restaurants in Minsk so that the Belarusian population can experience Chinese cuisine and traditions," says restaurant owner Dao Xian. "In 2025, we see many Belarusians, tourists from Russia, and other countries visiting us. Nearly 70% of visitors daily are Belarusian guests."

Development of Automotive Industry

There are around 70 food outlets in Belarus with a Chinese emphasis. More Belarusians are choosing Chinese cars—attracting with design, rich equipment, and most importantly, affordability.

Businessman Jiangfa Lai, who settled in Belarus about two years ago, initially sold Chinese cars, and starting in 2025, he opened a service station.

"I chose Belarus because it has a good environment for business prosperity. The country supports the global trend of electric transport—necessary infrastructure is improving. Also, the people here are friendly and helpful. They always advise and support us. So, we are happy to live and work here," shared Jiangfa Lai.