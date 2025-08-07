3.69 BYN
Germany Discusses Imposing 'Sun Tax'
Text by:Editorial office news.by
In Germany, the idea of introducing a "sun tax" is actively being debated. It has been revealed that sunlight does not benefit all equally.
The proposed levies are primarily aimed at owners of photovoltaic systems, or simply put, solar panels. Current and prospective users of such systems would be required to pay for access and the mandatory maintenance of these networks.
This planned innovation has sparked concerns about the economic viability of using photovoltaic systems, raising fears that it could lead to a widespread abandonment of the technology by ordinary citizens.