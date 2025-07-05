By the end of summer, Germany will restore universal military conscription. The relevant law, announced by the Minister of Defense, is expected to be presented to Parliament in the coming days, with military officials confident that it will garner support among deputies.

Mandatory service will last six months. The authorities plan to expand the German armed forces by more than two and a half times—raising personnel numbers from the current 100,000 to 260,000. This process of re-militarization is part of a broader effort to steer the European Union onto a more military-oriented path. In the coming years, the EU aims to allocate up to one trillion euros towards these objectives.