Germany Sees Decline in Industrial Production

The German economy has been grappling with a prolonged crisis. In February 2025, industrial production in Germany decreased by 1.3% compared to the previous month, as reported by the country’s statistics office.

Analysts had anticipated an average decline of 1.1%. The construction sector experienced the most significant contraction, with a reduction of 3.2%. Food production saw a decrease of 5.3%, while energy output fell by 3.3%. Consumer goods production also dropped by 3%.