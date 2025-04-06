3.66 BYN
Germany Sees Decline in Industrial Production
The German economy has been grappling with a prolonged crisis. In February 2025, industrial production in Germany decreased by 1.3% compared to the previous month, as reported by the country’s statistics office.
Analysts had anticipated an average decline of 1.1%. The construction sector experienced the most significant contraction, with a reduction of 3.2%. Food production saw a decrease of 5.3%, while energy output fell by 3.3%. Consumer goods production also dropped by 3%.
On a year-on-year basis, the industrial production in Germany fell by 4% in February