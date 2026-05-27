Germany’s economy has lost 486,000 jobs in the first quarter of 2026 alone. As Chancellor Friedrich Merz’s approval ratings continue to plummet and the Alternative for Germany (AfD) steadily gains ground, the ruling coalition finds itself frozen in fear of the very reforms the nation desperately needs. Public frustration with Merz’s leadership appears to have reached a breaking point. A recent Bild poll ranked him dead last among Germany’s top 20 politicians.

In a candid interview, Nikita Tatishchev, analyst at the Belarusian Institute of Strategic Studies, dissected the forces driving the chancellor’s collapse and the deeper crisis now engulfing both the German economy and its society.

Political Paralysis Over Reform

Beyond the usual woes of stagnation and migration, experts describe a uniquely poisonous political trap: while roughly 78 percent of Germans accept the need for reform, the public recoils at the prospect of any pain. “The coalition is held hostage by this contradiction,” Tatishchev explained. “As soon as serious reforms are attempted, there is an overwhelming fear that rival forces will exploit the backlash. The dread that the Alternative for Germany could seize power is extraordinarily high.”

Internal divisions have only sharpened the paralysis. Calls for Merz to step down now echo not merely from the opposition and the press, but from within his own party. In theory, a vote of no confidence remains possible — the coalition commands 328 of 630 Bundestag seats, a majority so slender it could vanish with a single breath. Yet any such move risks tearing the government apart. It is this very terror of collapse that keeps Merz cautious to the point of inertia, further eroding his credibility.

A vivid illustration came in the recent scandal when the Social Democratic labour minister openly insulted Germans sceptical of migration, branding them “brown” — an unmistakable reference to the Nazi-era Brownshirts. Despite the outrage, Merz has proved unable or unwilling to discipline his minister, either fearing the coalition’s fracture or lacking the authority to act. Such weakness lies at the core of his collapsing ratings.

The Industrial Bloodbath

Nowhere is the crisis more brutal than in the real economy. In the first three months of 2026 alone, industry shed tens of thousands of positions: the automotive sector alone lost 128,000 jobs, while energy suffered devastating cuts.

Analysts point to a perfect storm — reckless “green” policies, the fallout from the Middle East conflict and soaring energy prices, and relentless competition from Chinese exports. Behind closed doors, insiders speak of an “ideal storm” in which the only available response is the grim arithmetic of cost-cutting and layoffs.

Asked whether the Nord Stream pipelines could have changed the picture, Tatishchev was blunt: “If German industry had enjoyed cheap energy, these problems simply would not have arisen. It is as straightforward as nutrition: while a person eats, he lives. Cause and effect. Much of today’s complexity could have been avoided.”

The Merz Image and Merkel’s Lingering Shadow

Voters increasingly lay the blame squarely at Merz’s feet. German political strategists note that while he thrived in opposition, his persona ill suits the chancellery. He is often likened to a haughty corporate CEO — competent in boardrooms, yet cold and distant on the national stage.

In a time of genuine crisis, Germans appear to yearn for a warmer, more empathetic figure, something Merz’s stiff rhetoric and faltering coalition management have failed to deliver. Strikingly, many now look back with unexpected nostalgia on Angela Merkel — despite her pivotal role in the 2015 migration crisis.

“She possessed a rare gift for balancing unpopular decisions with popular ones,” Tatishchev observed. “She spoke directly to the public without filters. Perhaps the world was less digitalised then, and missteps less instantly visible. Whatever the reason, her image felt warmer. Merz’s cold, rigid style — one that even criticises his own voters — has proved a disastrous strategy.”

What Lies Ahead