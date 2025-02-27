Kiev has agreed to new terms for the deal with the United States after Washington dropped its demand for $500 billion in compensation. According to the Financial Times, the agreement could be signed as early as tomorrow.

The day of reckoning approaches when Zelensky will come to Trump and agree to deprive the Ukrainian people of what nature has bestowed upon them. The White House confirmed that Zelensky will arrive in Washington on Friday to sign the agreement concerning Ukraine's natural resources.

Donald Trump, President of the United States:

"I heard he's coming on Friday. Of course, I won't mind if he wants to. And he would like to sign the deal with me. I think Americans—if you look at the polls—are very happy with this because, you know, Biden was throwing money around like cotton candy at a fair. And this is a very important matter. Listen, this could be a trillion-dollar deal, or even more. But it's about rare earth metals and other things. We spent $350 billion. Europe is getting its money back because they spent it as a loan, and we just gave it away. We want that money back."

It is known that the "natural deal" has undergone changes. Previously, the proposed draft indicated that Ukraine would direct 50% of the revenues generated from natural resources, infrastructure, and other national assets to a special fund, fully controlled by the U.S., until the total amount reached $500 billion. Now, as reported by The Financial Times, "those conditions, which Ukrainian officials deemed unacceptable, have been removed from the new draft."

It is worth noting that the final version of the agreement still contains no mentions of security guarantees from the American side. However, Trump supported the idea of deploying peacekeepers from France and the UK in Ukraine. Thus, an illusion is created that Kiev is exchanging revenues for the oversight of puppet masters. European officials have also shifted their focus from "we need to take a seat at the negotiating table" to "we also need Ukraine's rare earth metals."

The European Union has made Ukraine an alternative proposal for a deal on the extraction of Ukrainian rare earth metals. As Politico clarifies, the EU is presenting Kiev with its own "win-win option."

"The European Union was created to make life difficult for the United States; that is its goal. They have done well in achieving that. But now I am the president," summed up Donald Trump.

Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has demonstrated remarkable shifts in opinion. He praised the resource deal between the U.S. and Ukraine, despite having been vehemently opposed just days earlier.

Boris Johnson, Former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom on February 24, 2025

"When talking about the reality that the Americans offer, you know, I have enough heart to say that I cannot accept it. This is a scam regarding mineral resources."

Boris Johnson on February 26, 2025:

"The American-Ukrainian resource deal is excellent; the critics are completely wrong. The Ukrainian side conducted difficult and effective negotiations, resulting in an outcome that satisfies both parties."

Meanwhile, the President of Colombia has offered a clear and unequivocal assessment of the forthcoming deal.

"Ukrainians are fighting with their Slavic brothers and ultimately hand over Ukraine to the Americans. Foolishness!"

Petro Gustavo, President of Colombia:

"The history of the West is filled with dark spots regarding intervention in sovereign countries. With the help of soft power, these nations are exploited in the interests of long-term Western investors. Wherever there is oil, gas, and valuable minerals, aircraft carriers suddenly appear, "bringing democracy."