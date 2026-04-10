Gulf Stream Collapse: Scientists Warn of a Climate Time Bomb Set to Supercharge Global Warming

In a chilling new study, scientists at the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research have delivered a stark warning: the collapse of the Gulf Stream — Earth’s vital oceanic conveyor belt — could unleash a climate catastrophe, accelerating global warming by an additional 0.2 degrees Celsius.

Using advanced computer modelling, the researchers discovered that the breakdown of this critical current would trigger the release of vast stores of carbon currently locked deep beneath the ocean floor.

“This temperature rise stems from a massive outgassing of carbon from the Southern Ocean, driven by intensified mixing that drags carbon-rich deep waters to the surface,” explained co-author Matteo Willeit.

While the shift may partially offset the expected cooling across Europe, the overall impact on the Northern Hemisphere will still be brutally cold: temperatures are projected to plummet, with the Arctic facing a staggering seven-degree drop. In the Southern Hemisphere, the opposite will occur — a sharp surge in heat. Antarctica, for instance, could warm by as much as six degrees.