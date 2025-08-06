Hackers Breach Electronic System of US Federal Courts

Hackers have infiltrated the electronic system of the United States federal courts, according to a report by Politico, citing sources within the U.S. judicial system. Unidentified cybercriminals launched a cyberattack on the electronic case registration and filing system of federal courts, resulting in the theft of some data related to criminal cases and their defendants, reports TASS.

It is feared that personal information of witnesses and informants, protected by confidentiality and security programs, may have been compromised. The U.S. Department of Justice, in collaboration with federal courts, is working to assess the scope and consequences of this breach.

The compromised electronic system comprises two components: a case management platform used by participants to upload digitized documents pertaining to ongoing cases, and a restricted-access platform for viewing this information. In addition to details about witnesses and accused individuals, the system contains data on arrest warrants and search orders. Sources within Politico express concern that the data obtained by hackers could be used by criminal elements to facilitate the evasion of justice.

At present, U.S. authorities have no clear understanding of who is behind the cyberattack.

