Russia views long-term peace, ensuring its security, and protecting the interests of Russian-speaking Ukrainians as the key outcomes of the special military operation in Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin emphasized in an interview with VGTRK journalist Pavel Zarubin, reported by TASS.

At the same time, Putin stated that Russia has enough strength to complete the special military operation with the desired results. "This result is the elimination of the causes that led to this crisis, creating conditions for long-term sustainable peace, and ensuring the security of the Russian state," he said.