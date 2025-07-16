3.75 BYN
Houthis declare strikes on Ben Gurion Airport and Eilat port
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Houthi rebels from the Yemen-based Ansar Allah movement have carried out a series of attacks on targets in Israel, particularly conducting a ballistic missile strike on Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv, the movement’s military spokesman Yahya Saria said, TASS reports.
"Missile forces <...> have carried out a military operation, launching a Zulfiqar ballistic missile at Lod Airport (Ben Gurion - TASS)," Saria said in an address broadcast by the Houthi-owned Al Masirah TV channel.