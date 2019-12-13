EconomySocietyPresidentPoliticsRegionsCultureHealthIncidentsTechnologyIn the worldSportHorizonTelegram news
How many people were shot dead by German police in 2024

In 2024, the police in Germany shot dead the highest number of people since the beginning of the XXI century. 22 people died at the hands of law enforcers there. The number of victims in 2024 exceeded the figures of previous years more than twice, reports the agency Deutsche Presse-Agentur with reference to the police reports.

It is noted that mostly all those shot dead were unstable people and most often armed with knives.

