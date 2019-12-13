3.35 RUB
3.47 USD
3.62 EUR
EconomySocietyPresidentPoliticsRegionsCultureHealthIncidentsTechnologyIn the worldSportHorizonTelegram news
How many people were shot dead by German police in 2024
In 2024, the police in Germany shot dead the highest number of people since the beginning of the XXI century. 22 people died at the hands of law enforcers there. The number of victims in 2024 exceeded the figures of previous years more than twice, reports the agency Deutsche Presse-Agentur with reference to the police reports.
It is noted that mostly all those shot dead were unstable people and most often armed with knives.
President
All
Alexander Lukashenko visits Church of St. Nicholas the Wonderworker in Logoisk
Lukashenko: I don’t cling to power, I will do my best to quietly hand it over to new generation
Lukashenko: Dictatorship like in Belarus is better than democracy like in Ukraine
Lukashenko: May Christmas become a source of spiritual strength for new achievements and revelations
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All