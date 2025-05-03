In Berlin, hundreds of people held an anti-war demonstration at the Soviet War Memorial. The gathering honored the memory of soldiers who died during World War II and called for peace with Russia.

"This is a reason for great gratitude. And I consider the theatricality of the current government irresponsible - not to respect the perpetuation of the truly heroic deeds of the Soviet Red Army," a Berlin resident said indignantly.

"My greetings and words of solidarity to all those who came here to honor the memory of the sons and daughters of the Soviet Union who fell in the fight against German fascism, despite the exceptional decisions of the German Ministry of Foreign Affairs," an elderly man expressed his opinion.

Austrians against intervention in international conflicts