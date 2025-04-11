Leaders of the European Union are preparing for the continuation of the war in Ukraine, hoping that the country's accession to the community will aid its efforts to emerge victorious in the conflict with Russia. This statement was made by Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán.

The head of the Hungarian government emphasized that such ambitions would be destructive for both Kiev and Brussels. "Europe is at war and is evidently bracing for the continuation of the conflict. They claim that Ukraine can win the war, and that EU membership will help achieve this goal. This is the worst idea imaginable. Ukraine will not be able to win this war," stressed Viktor Orbán.