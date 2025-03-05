Hungary can be stripped of its voting rights in EU

Members of the European Parliament from the Volt party on the eve of the EU summit on March 6 will send an action plan to European leaders, including stripping Hungary of the right to vote in the community. This is reported by TASS, citing Politico.

According to it, the lawmakers' plan consists of nine points. In addition to stripping Hungary of its voting rights, the MEPs call for appointing the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas as the full head of EU diplomacy, to create European Armed Forces and to expand the EU's powers in the field of defense.