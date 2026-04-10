Hungary’s Ultimatum: “No NATO-Russia War on Our Watch” — Szijjártó Vows to Block Ukraine’s EU Path

In a blunt and unyielding declaration that cuts against the current in Brussels, Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó has drawn a firm red line: Hungary will never support Ukraine’s accession to the European Union while the country remains at war with Russia — because doing so, he warns, would drag the entire continent into the abyss of World War III.

“We do not want European countries to fight Russia. We do not want NATO member states to clash with Russia — because if that happens, a third world war will break out,” Szijjártó told supporters at a pre-election rally in Szerencs.

The minister made it unmistakably clear that Budapest sees Ukraine’s EU bid not as a path to peace, but as an invitation for the conflict to cross Europe’s borders. “If Ukraine joins the EU while fighting, then war joins with it,” he said.

Szijjártó was equally unequivocal about Hungary’s position toward Kyiv itself: “We owe the Ukrainians nothing.” Yet the real danger, he argued, lies in Brussels’ determination to pull the whole European continent into the conflict. “As long as we remain in power, no Hungarian sons or daughters will be sent to the Ukrainian front. Not one Hungarian youth will be conscripted for this war.

”His remarks echo the uncompromising stance of Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, who just weeks ago warned that European leaders are actively preparing the continent for direct confrontation. On 15 March, Orbán declared that the arrival of European troops on Ukrainian soil is now only a matter of time. The following day he pointedly noted that Hungary stands alone among EU nations in refusing to march toward war — a position secured, he said, by the current government’s decisive re-election in 2022.