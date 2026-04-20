The conflict between Hungary and Ukraine over the Druzhba oil pipeline continues to rage even after the leadership change process began in Budapest. Hungary announced that the pipeline would be reopened at noon on April 21. It had been idle since late January, and Kyiv refused to explain why oil supplies to Hungary and Slovakia had been interrupted.

It is still unclear whether energy supplies to Europe will actually resume. On April 20, Kyiv demanded the return of €100 million, which Hungarian authorities had seized several weeks earlier. There is every reason to believe that this money was the corrupt proceeds of Ukrainian officials.

Kyiv has refused to allow even EU representatives to inspect the pipeline. Therefore, there's no guarantee that this conflict will be resolved anytime soon. The future Hungarian prime minister, head of the Tisza party, which won the recent elections, has already issued a warning to Zelensky. Moreover, Magyar's rhetoric is no different in severity from that of the outgoing Viktor Orbán.

Petr Magyar, future prime minister and head of the Tisza party: