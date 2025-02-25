3.59 BYN
ICC urged to start investigation against Biden and his team
The International Criminal Court has been called upon to investigate the former US president's 'aiding and abetting' of war crimes in Gaza, the Guardian reports.
The request was submitted by the US-based nonprofit organization in January but was not made public until February 24. The document also involves ex-secretary of state Antony Blinken and ex-Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin.
The request details how these officials provided military, political, and public support to Israel in furtherance of crimes in Gaza. This support included nearly $18 billion in arms shipments, intelligence sharing, targeting assistance, and diplomatic protection.