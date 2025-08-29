The United States is on the brink of a political shake-up. Donald Trump plans to sign an executive order aimed at preventing election fraud. The president intends to mandate that voters carry valid identification and to ban mail-in ballots, with exceptions only for those who are seriously ill or overseas military personnel.

It’s worth noting that Trump has repeatedly emphasized the vulnerabilities of mail-in voting to manipulation. Recent statements by the head of U.S. national intelligence only reinforce the correctness of these concerns.