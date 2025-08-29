3.69 BYN
2.98 BYN
3.47 BYN
ID Cards and No Mail Voting: Trump Takes on U.S. Voting System
Text by:Editorial office news.by
The United States is on the brink of a political shake-up. Donald Trump plans to sign an executive order aimed at preventing election fraud. The president intends to mandate that voters carry valid identification and to ban mail-in ballots, with exceptions only for those who are seriously ill or overseas military personnel.
It’s worth noting that Trump has repeatedly emphasized the vulnerabilities of mail-in voting to manipulation. Recent statements by the head of U.S. national intelligence only reinforce the correctness of these concerns.
According to Tulsi Gabbard, authorities are now uncovering previously hidden documents related to the 2020 elections, which clearly indicate an intent to conceal evidence of electoral irregularities.