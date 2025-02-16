3.54 RUB
3.26 USD
3.42 EUR
PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthIncidentsRegionsCultureTechnologySportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
IDEX-2025 in UAE - Belarusian delegation participates in defense exhibition
https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/aa5d9241-d70f-49a3-b5bc-1e96b0f57494/conversions/a1e9521b-9af3-4207-8270-6996f1139ffa-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/aa5d9241-d70f-49a3-b5bc-1e96b0f57494/conversions/a1e9521b-9af3-4207-8270-6996f1139ffa-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/aa5d9241-d70f-49a3-b5bc-1e96b0f57494/conversions/a1e9521b-9af3-4207-8270-6996f1139ffa-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/aa5d9241-d70f-49a3-b5bc-1e96b0f57494/conversions/a1e9521b-9af3-4207-8270-6996f1139ffa-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920wnews.byBelarusian military delegation arrives in Abu Dhabi
The Belarusian military delegation headed by Chief of the General Staff, First Deputy Minister of Defence Pavel Muraveiko has arrived in Abu Dhabi to participate at the International Defence Exhibition and Conference (IDEX 2025). The event opens in the capital of the United Arab Emirates on February 17.
It is an authoritative platform for showdown of the latest achievements in the field of weapons arsenal, military equipment and advanced technologies. Participating countries are expected to display a wide range of innovative solutions shaping the future of defense and security.