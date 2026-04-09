3.74 BYN
2.89 BYN
3.37 BYN
IMF: Iran War Could Push Global Hunger to Exceed 360 Million
Text by:Editorial office news.by
The negative consequences of the war in the Middle East will lead to an increase in the number of people on the brink of starvation worldwide by 45 million, reaching more than 360 million. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) made such a dire forecast.
It also notes that the conflict in Iran will lead to a slowdown in global economic growth, although before the war, all signs pointed to a positive trend. Disruptions in energy supplies threaten the shutdown of several refineries, shortages of refined petroleum products, worsening food security, and disrupting supply chains.