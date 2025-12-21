In Indonesia, more than 100 cultural heritage sites damaged by floods

Floods and landslides that struck the Indonesian island of Sumatra in late November damaged more than 100 cultural heritage sites, including museums and historical burial sites. This was reported by the Republic's Minister of Culture, Fadli Zon, according to TASS.

"The number (of damaged monuments – editor's note) increased from 43 to 70, and then exceeded 100," the minister told reporters, according to the Antara news agency.

Fadli Zon noted that authorities are continuing to identify damaged cultural sites. According to preliminary estimates, most of the sites suffered minor damage, but some monuments suffered significant damage, the agency reported. Authorities plan to begin repair work this week.

According to Indonesia's National Search and Rescue Agency, the flooding was triggered by heavy rains that have plagued the region since late November. Mudflows damaged residential buildings, roads, and infrastructure, hindering rescuers' access to the hardest-hit areas.