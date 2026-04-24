In Mali, 80 militants involved in attacks on army positions killed

The Malian armed forces have killed at least 80 militants who participated in attacks on government positions in various parts of the country. This was announced by Malian army spokesman Souleymane Dembele, according to TASS.

The General Staff of the Malian Armed Forces reported that the authorities have full control of the situation throughout the country.

Armed groups have seized several military facilities in Mali.

On the morning of April 25, militant groups attacked military positions in the suburbs of the capital Bamako, in the northern cities of Gao and Kidal, and in the city of Sévaré in central Mali. According to Reuters, this coordinated militant attack was the largest in Mali in recent years. The militants used heavy weapons, drones, and car bombs, according to Malian security forces.