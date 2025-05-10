3.68 BYN
In Warsaw, 'March Against Migration' Protesters Oppose Invasion of Illegal Immigrants
Thousands of conservative-minded Poles gathered in Warsaw for the "March Against Migration," expressing their indignation at what they see as an invasion of illegal immigrants into the country. The notorious fence in Białowieża Forest, it turns out, does little to contain the flow of migrants, as the majority are arriving from the west — from Germany.
The protesters called for the resignation of the government led by Prime Minister Tusk. Participants also did not forget that Warsaw refused to demand reparations from Germany for World War II, and they declared: "Instead of migration, we want compensation for the damages."