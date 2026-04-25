Iran Calls for Creation of Collective Security System in Middle East Without USA

Tehran is calling for the creation of collective security mechanisms in the Middle East without Washington's participation. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi voiced this proposal during a meeting with the Sultan of Oman in Muscat, according to media reports.

According to him, the experience of the 40-day war against Iran has shown that the US military presence in the region only breeds instability and division.

Meanwhile, the prospects for further US-Iran peace talks remain uncertain. Trump canceled a trip by his negotiators, Witkoff and Kushner, to Pakistan to meet with the Iranian Foreign Minister.

The American leader noted that the Iranian leadership allegedly has disagreements regarding negotiations with the US.