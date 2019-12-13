3.40 RUB
Iran demands $1 trillion in compensation from the US for sanctions imposed
The US must pay Iran about $1 trillion for sanctions that have hampered the development of the Islamic Republic for 25 years.
This was announced in Tehran. According to the deputy commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, Iran considers sanctions to be illegal measures of pressure that violate international law.
And the demand for compensation is a fair step in restoring the country's economic stability. However, observers note the low probability that Washington will accept these demands for consideration.
The American side traditionally refuses to recognize the illegality of its sanctions, considering them an ideal instrument of foreign policy pressure.
