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Iran Expects Success in Islamabad Talks
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Iran Expects Success in Islamabad Talksnews.byhttps://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/3bb0689d-0b41-4f0f-b855-8410b9abeca4/conversions/387ec2e8-cc36-4d6a-88f9-959b53303fd9-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/3bb0689d-0b41-4f0f-b855-8410b9abeca4/conversions/387ec2e8-cc36-4d6a-88f9-959b53303fd9-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/3bb0689d-0b41-4f0f-b855-8410b9abeca4/conversions/387ec2e8-cc36-4d6a-88f9-959b53303fd9-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/3bb0689d-0b41-4f0f-b855-8410b9abeca4/conversions/387ec2e8-cc36-4d6a-88f9-959b53303fd9-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w
Negotiations between the US and Iran have been postponed until at least the morning of April 11. The American delegation is reportedly not expected to arrive in Islamabad until that night.
However, Iranian media outlets claim that reports of Iranian negotiators arriving in Pakistan are false.
It is noted that conflict resolution talks will not begin as long as Israel continues its attacks on Lebanon. However, a spokesman for the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic stated that Iran, while doubtful of Washington's intentions, expects the negotiations to be successful and a comprehensive agreement to be reached.