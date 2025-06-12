Iran Launches Over 100 Drones Against Israel

In a rapid escalation, Iran has launched over 100 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) toward Israel within a matter of hours. This information was provided by Brigadier General Efi Defrin, a spokesman for the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), reports RIA Novosti.

"The military is working to intercept them," the officer stated, as cited by the Times of Israel.

According to Defrin, the drones launched from Iran will take several hours to reach Israeli territory.

On the night of June 13, the Israel Defense Forces initiated a large-scale operation named "Rising Lion," during which the Air Force conducted strikes against military targets and facilities related to Iran’s nuclear program. Israeli authorities have declared that the operation aims to prevent a threat to the very existence of the Jewish state, as intelligence and military sources indicate that Iran has approached a "point of no return" in its pursuit of nuclear weapons, with only a short window remaining.

Israeli aircraft carried out multiple waves of strikes across various regions of Iran, including Tehran, where Iranian media reports indicate the elimination of several senior military officials and nuclear scientists. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), Iran’s elite military force, officially confirmed the death of its commander, Hossein Salami. Targets also included a nuclear facility in Natanz, as well as military positions in northwestern Iran.

Iranian Response and Leadership Statements

Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, condemned Israel’s strikes in a message to the nation, calling the attacks a "crime" and warning that Israel faces a "bitter and terrible fate."

Prior to the operation, Israeli authorities declared a state of emergency across the country, closed the airspace, activated special hospital protocols, and urged the population to follow civil defense instructions.