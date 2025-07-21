3.73 BYN
U.S. to Withdraw from UNESCO in 2027
Text by:Editorial office news.by
"The withdrawal from UNESCO will take effect on December 31, 2026," the U.S. State Department press service said in a statement.
Such decision has been made by Donald Trump.
The New York Post writes: the organization supports "controversial, divisive cultural and social goals" that are "completely at odds with common sense" and the policies of the current U.S. government.
The President's Administration does not agree with UNESCO’s policies of diversity, equity and inclusion.