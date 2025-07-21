U.S. to Withdraw from UNESCO in 2027

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/90cdfe7c-0656-42ba-b085-c1647a95e507/conversions/2bf58110-a858-473e-a110-576cf704eb8c-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/90cdfe7c-0656-42ba-b085-c1647a95e507/conversions/2bf58110-a858-473e-a110-576cf704eb8c-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/90cdfe7c-0656-42ba-b085-c1647a95e507/conversions/2bf58110-a858-473e-a110-576cf704eb8c-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/90cdfe7c-0656-42ba-b085-c1647a95e507/conversions/2bf58110-a858-473e-a110-576cf704eb8c-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

"The withdrawal from UNESCO will take effect on December 31, 2026," the U.S. State Department press service said in a statement.

Such decision has been made by Donald Trump.

The New York Post writes: the organization supports "controversial, divisive cultural and social goals" that are "completely at odds with common sense" and the policies of the current U.S. government.