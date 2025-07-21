3.73 BYN
2.93 BYN
3.41 BYN
Large-Scale Military Exercise with Reservists to be Held in Latvia
Text by:Editorial office news.by
The Latvian government has approved large-scale military exercises in September involving reservists.
The exercise will focus on the promptnes of alerting military personnel and the transfer of equipment and weapons to citizens during mobilization. They will also test the performance of combat missions outside the permanent deployment area.
As the Latvian Minister of Defense states, the maneuvers will test how efficiently the alert, supply, and coordination systems work.
About 4,000 people will take part in the exercises - these are volunteer brigades and 600 reservists.