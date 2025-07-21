Large-Scale Military Exercise with Reservists to be Held in Latvia

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/8bbec9e4-18d0-40c1-a385-ab1f6b63b6a0/conversions/a5c990cd-a5bf-49c5-a29f-5e14ead8ebec-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/8bbec9e4-18d0-40c1-a385-ab1f6b63b6a0/conversions/a5c990cd-a5bf-49c5-a29f-5e14ead8ebec-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/8bbec9e4-18d0-40c1-a385-ab1f6b63b6a0/conversions/a5c990cd-a5bf-49c5-a29f-5e14ead8ebec-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/8bbec9e4-18d0-40c1-a385-ab1f6b63b6a0/conversions/a5c990cd-a5bf-49c5-a29f-5e14ead8ebec-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

The Latvian government has approved large-scale military exercises in September involving reservists.

The exercise will focus on the promptnes of alerting military personnel and the transfer of equipment and weapons to citizens during mobilization. They will also test the performance of combat missions outside the permanent deployment area.

As the Latvian Minister of Defense states, the maneuvers will test how efficiently the alert, supply, and coordination systems work.