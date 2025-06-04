Iran: No Deal with US Without Preserving Uranium Enrichment

Iran has sacrificed much to develop its nuclear industry and will not enter into an agreement with the United States without securing the right to enrich uranium on its territory. This was stated by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic, Abbas Araghchi, according to BELTA, citing TASS.

"Iran has paid a high price for these capabilities, and there is no scenario in which we will abandon the patriots who made our dream a reality. I repeat: no enrichment—no deal. No nuclear weapons—there is a deal," he wrote in a post on the social network X.

Araghchi emphasized that only a few countries possess the potential to independently sustain the operation of nuclear reactors, as this requires a robust industrial base and a scientific-technological complex capable of providing the necessary human resources. Iran will by no means relinquish its achieved results, he assured.

Previously, Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, stated that abandoning uranium enrichment would render Iran’s nuclear industry useless and would place the country at the mercy of others, which contradicts the fundamental principles of the Islamic Republic. Meanwhile, U.S. State Department spokesperson Tami Bruce noted that under a potential agreement on Iran’s nuclear program, Tehran would not be able to continue its uranium enrichment process.