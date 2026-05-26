Iran Reveals Details of Draft Agreement with US

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According to Alaeddin Boroujerdi, a member of Iran's parliamentary committee on national security and foreign policy, the draft agreement between Iran and the United States calls for a 60-day ceasefire and the lifting of the naval blockade, BelTA reports.

"This draft stipulates that, in the first stage, the United States commits to establishing a comprehensive 60-day ceasefire on all fronts of the fighting, particularly in Lebanon," he said, commenting on diplomatic initiatives and the preparation of the draft preliminary agreement between Iran and the United States.

The draft agreement also provides for the release of a significant portion of Iran's frozen assets and the lifting of the naval blockade against the country. In turn, Iran will allow the resumption of shipping in the region based on sovereign mechanisms and criteria.