Iran will not stop fighting until all sanctions are lifted

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Iran will not cease hostilities until all sanctions are lifted. This was the statement made by the military adviser to the country's Supreme Leader. Rezaei emphasized: "We also demand international guarantees—non-interference by the United States in the internal affairs of the Islamic Republic—this is the decision of the people, the Supreme Leader, and the armed forces."

The countries continue to exchange strikes

The two sides continue to exchange strikes. Iran launched a missile strike on northern Israel overnight. Footage allegedly of the attack and its aftermath in the Haifa area is being published on social media.