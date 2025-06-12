Trump has declared that he supports Israel

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/eed56d55-fd73-415a-851c-ef757d3d57b4/conversions/ff02b9d0-9ec8-41d5-b8e6-65484b8ca0a8-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/eed56d55-fd73-415a-851c-ef757d3d57b4/conversions/ff02b9d0-9ec8-41d5-b8e6-65484b8ca0a8-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/eed56d55-fd73-415a-851c-ef757d3d57b4/conversions/ff02b9d0-9ec8-41d5-b8e6-65484b8ca0a8-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/eed56d55-fd73-415a-851c-ef757d3d57b4/conversions/ff02b9d0-9ec8-41d5-b8e6-65484b8ca0a8-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

U.S. President Donald Trump said on CNN that he supports Israel and called Israel's strikes on Iran "a very successful attack".

"We of course support Israel," Trump said.

Trump added that hardliners in Tehran's nuclear talks are "already dead" and the Iranians need to return to dialog with Washington "before it's too late."

Asked if this was a result of Israel's attack last night, Trump added sarcastically: “They didn't die of the flu".

On the night of June 13, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) launched a large-scale operation called "Rising Lion," in which the IAF strikes military targets and facilities of Iran's nuclear program. The Israeli Air Force carried out several waves of attacks in various parts of Iran, including Tehran, in which high-ranking Iranian military officials, including the head of the Iranian Armed Forces General Staff and the commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, as well as a number of nuclear scientists were killed.

Natanz - the nuclear site of the Iranian military in the northwest of the country - was also hit. The IAEA reported that this nuclear facility, as well as the Fordow fuel enrichment plant, was not damaged by the Israeli attack. However, Iranian authorities later claimed damage to the uranium enrichment facility at Natanz.