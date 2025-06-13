WSJ: Israel intends to conduct an operation against Iran within 14 days

According to The Wall Street Journal, Israel intends to carry out a military operation against Iran over the course of the next fourteen days. This information was disclosed by a senior Israeli official, as reported by BELTA, citing the WSJ.

The official emphasized that the Israeli Defense Forces’ (IDF) campaign against Iran remains far from completion. To minimize the risk of a retaliatory strike, Israel plans to target Iran’s leadership, arsenals, and strategic facilities simultaneously. The strategy, he explained, mirrors the approach Israel employed against Lebanese militias and Hezbollah—aiming to decapitate the leadership, dismantle the arsenal, and pressure the group toward settlement.

Furthermore, the official indicated that the current conflict might ultimately be resolved through diplomatic negotiations.

Meanwhile, NourNews reports that at least 78 residents of Tehran have lost their lives, with 329 wounded, as a result of the Israeli strikes on Iran’s capital.

Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has already warned that Tehran will not leave Israel’s actions unpunished. He condemned the series of attacks against the Islamic Republic, asserting that Israel’s aggression has brought upon itself a bitter and painful destiny.