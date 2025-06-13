UN Security Council to Hold Extraordinary Meeting Regarding Israel's Strike on Iran

The UN Security Council will hold an extraordinary session on June 13 in connection with Israel's attack on Iran, announced Dmitry Polyansky, First Deputy Permanent Representative of Russia to the UN, according to TASS.

"Today, the UN Security Council will convene an extraordinary meeting regarding the Israeli attack on Iran. The meeting starts at 15:00 New York time (22:00 Minsk time, note)," Polyansky wrote on his Telegram channel.

He also mentioned that the session will include information from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) concerning Tehran’s nuclear facilities.

Earlier, it was reported that Tehran requested an emergency UN Security Council meeting in response to Israel's strikes.