Belarusian Railway Proposes Poland to Consider Restoring Rail Communication

Belarusian Railway has proposed that Poland consider the possibility of restoring railway communication. This was announced by the Belarusian Railways' press center following the 52nd session of the Conference of Railway Ministers of the Organization for Cooperation of Railway Undertakings (OSJD) held in Qingdao, China, reports BELTA.

The event was attended by leaders and representatives of government bodies overseeing railway transport, as well as railway companies authorized to operate, from 21 Organization member countries. The Belarusian Railways delegation was led by Deputy Head Vladimir Bytskievich.

"Given the high public interest in resuming passenger services between Belarus and Poland, Vladimir Bytskievich addressed the Polish delegation with a proposal to consider the possibility of restoring international and cross-border regional communication between the two countries," the press center stated.

During the session, OSJD ministers discussed current issues related to the functioning and development of railway transport, adopted decisions on further priority areas of organization, including improving legal frameworks and developing coordinated transport policies for freight and passenger transportation in international services, enhancing competitiveness of railway transport in Euro-Asian routes, and developing international transport corridors, among other topics.