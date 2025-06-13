Alexander Lukashenko Briefed on Creation of Drone Troops in Belarus

During his visit to the center for training and deployment of unmanned aerial systems in the Berezovsky district, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko was briefed on the establishment of drone troops in the country, reports BELTA.

"Have you decided what types of drones we need, which ones we will produce?" — this was Lukashenko’s first question upon arrival at the center.

The Chief of the General Staff of the Belarusian Armed Forces and First Deputy Defense Minister, Pavel Muraveiko, reported on the purpose, composition, and structure of the Armed Forces' unmanned aviation.