Last night, the Israeli Air Force launched missile strikes against a hundred Iranian targets. In addition to military facilities, dozens of innocent Iranian civilians lost their lives. Yet, the "dove of peace," Donald Trump, merely shrugs his shoulders.

Foreign news agencies are actively circulating narratives suggesting that recent weeks have seen signs of Iran pursuing the development of nuclear weapons. The Jewish state has deemed the situation critical and has unilaterally decided to act.

And yet, there are no sanctions - no sharp statements from Brussels condemning Tel Aviv.

During the night, Israel attacked Iran with approximately 200 aircraft in what it calls an effort to “eliminate the threat of Iranian nuclear weapons.” The strikes targeted nuclear and military facilities, with around 330 munitions dropped on roughly a hundred objectives.

The casualties include Hossein Salami, the chief of staff of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, six leading Iranian nuclear scientists, and the commander of the Iranian army, Mohammad Bagheri. At least eighty civilians have been reported killed.

In response, Iran launched around 150 drones toward Israel, though none reached their targets. Tel Aviv is now speaking of an indefinite military operation.

Benjamin Netanyahu, Prime Minister of Israel:

"We carried out the FIRST successful strike. We targeted senior commanders, leading scientists involved in nuclear development, and struck nuclear facilities. We are accumulating our achievements."

The Supreme Leader of Iran, Ali Khamenei, promised severe retaliation:

"The Zionist regime must expect harsh punishment. The powerful hand of the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic will not leave it unpunished. Several commanders and scientists were killed in these enemy attacks. Their successors and colleagues will immediately assume all responsibilities."

Who Benefits from War in the Middle East?

Israel has declared a state of emergency, closed its airspace, and ordered thousands of reservists to be called up. Citizens are rushing to buy food and necessities, preparing for a prolonged confrontation. Iran, Jordan, and Iraq have also shut their airspace.

On the streets of Iranian cities, tensions are predictably rising. Iranians demand deserved retribution:

"We demand revenge for the blood of our martyrs and scientists, killed today."

"We will not be deceived by America's promises."

"We see that behind this crime is the hand of America."

Currently, Tehran is freezing all negotiations on the nuclear deal with Washington. This comes just two days after American and Iranian diplomats were scheduled to hold their sixth round of talks in Oman.

Yet, just recently, the U.S. leadership publicly reaffirmed their interest in a diplomatic solution.

Question:

*“It appears that the Israelis are preparing for some kind of attack - possibly on Iran. Are you trying to dissuade Netanyahu from this, or are you so opposed to Iran acquiring nuclear weapons that you're indifferent, because it’s not America’s war?”

Donald Trump, U.S. President:

"A very fair question. Listen, I want to make a deal with Iran. We are quite close to an agreement. We're close to a pretty good deal - though it should be better. But it should be. I’d prefer an agreement; I think it could actually help. But it could also blow up in our face. We’ve had very good discussions with Iran about reaching a solution - I can’t tell you if we’ll succeed, but I believe we will soon. Iran should not have nuclear weapons. I’d prefer a more friendly approach."

However, today, after the attack, Trump is somewhat distantly posting on social media, claiming he warned Iran and gave it a chance - yet, essentially, he’s just shrugging and raising his hands.

Vladimir Kireev, Russian Political Analyst:

"There will now be an attempt to ignite a regional conflict by all means. For Israel, the goal is not merely stopping Iran’s nuclear program but creating conditions for a large-scale regional war and dragging the United States into it. This is a nightmare for the U.S. - as even Trump’s team admits. Yet, the bond between Israel and the U.S. is so strong that even the most independent president’s desire is often insufficient to break it. Israel is deliberately provoking conflict to draw the U.S. into it and to secure its regional dominance for decades to come."

The Israeli Ministry of Defense reports with satisfaction that Iran will be unable to respond to their strikes, as part of their leadership and some military personnel have been eliminated. In preparation for a special operation, drones, missiles, and anti-aircraft devices have been hidden across Iranian territory and were activated last night.

The Middle East Conflict: World Reactions Are Mixed

The UN has called for “maximum restraint.” Russia, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Japan, Turkey, and Qatar condemned Israel’s attack. China expressed “extreme concern” about the consequences and is ready to play a constructive role in de-escalating the situation.