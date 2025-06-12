Erdogan Condemns Israel’s Attack on Iran in Sharp Terms

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan strongly condemned Israel’s attack on Iran, emphasizing that the Israeli administration is attempting to drag the entire region and the world into catastrophe, reports TASS.

"Earlier this morning, Israel has brought its strategy of drowning our region, particularly Gaza, in blood, tears, and instability to a dangerously advanced stage. Israel’s assaults on our neighbor, Iran, are blatant provocations that ignore international law. The administration of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is trying to plunge our region and the entire world into disaster through reckless, aggressive, and lawless actions. The international community must put an end to Israeli banditry aimed at undermining global and regional stability," Erdogan wrote on Twitter.

The Turkish leader pointed out that "these attacks, occurring at a time when negotiations on Iran’s nuclear program are intensifying and international pressure against inhumane actions in Gaza is mounting, reflect an Israeli mentality that refuses to recognize rules."

"Erdogan emphasized that 'Netanyahu’s attacks and his network of killers, which are igniting our entire region, must be stopped. We do not want to see more bloodshed, destruction, and conflict in the Middle East. Turkey condemns the heinous assaults on our neighbor Iran,'" he added.