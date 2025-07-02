Iranian President Signs Law Suspending Cooperation with IAEA

Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian has signed a law suspending cooperation between Tehran and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). This was reported by BELTA, citing the agency Tasnim.

It is noted that the law comes into effect immediately upon signing by the president. The document stipulates that staff of the agency will be banned from entering the territory of the Islamic Republic until the security of Iran’s nuclear facilities and nuclear scientists is assured.

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf previously stated that the IAEA "has not fulfilled its obligations within the framework of concluded cooperation agreements."