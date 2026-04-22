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Iran's President: US Blockade and Threats Hamper Peaceful Settlement
Trump is reluctant to allow renewed strikes on Iran, but remains prepared for such a scenario, according to The Wall Street Journal.
In an interview with Fox News, the US President stated that he is not rushing Tehran to reach a deal: there is no clear timeframe for a ceasefire or a new date for negotiations. According to Trump, reports of a "three-to-five-day window" supposedly due to the midterm congressional elections are false. At the same time, the White House master is confident that the US naval blockade of Iranian ports "scares" the Iranians "even more than the bombing."
White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt also commented on the US position, saying that Trump has clearly outlined his "red lines" in the talks, demanding the handover of enriched uranium, and is now awaiting Tehran's response. Iran, meanwhile, has not yet made a decision on participating in the negotiations, according to the Tasnim News Agency. Tehran is currently analyzing Trump's announcement about extending the ceasefire. The Iranian President stated that the blockade and threats from the United States are hindering a peaceful settlement.