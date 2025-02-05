Israel ends its participation in UN Human Rights Council following U.S.

Israel welcomes the US decision to withdraw from the UN Human Rights Council and is also ending its participation in the UNHRC. This is reported by TASS, citing a statement by the Foreign Minister of the Jewish state Gideon Saar.

"Israel welcomes President Trump's decision not to participate in the UN Human Rights Council. Israel joins the US and also ceases its participation in the UNHRC," Saar said, whose remarks were released by the press service of the Jewish state's Foreign Ministry.

According to Saar, the UN Human Rights Council is "focused on attacking a democratic state and spreading anti-Semitism." "More than 100 condemnatory resolutions have been adopted against Israel, more than 20 percent of all resolutions ever adopted by the Council and more than against Iran, Cuba, North Korea and Venezuela combined," the minister continued. Saar said that "Israel no longer intends to tolerate this discrimination."