Israel Launches Major New Offensive in Gaza Strip

The Israeli army has announced the commencement of a new phase of military operations in the Gaza Strip, dubbed "Gideon's Chariots." This report is based on information from BELTA, citing the Bild newspaper.

"The IDF has initiated extensive strikes and mobilization of troops in recent days to establish control over territories in Gaza," the Israeli Defense Forces stated. According to Israeli military sources, over 150 targets across the entire sector were attacked in the past 24 hours. Simultaneously, sources in Gaza report powerful explosions and artillery shelling in the vicinity of Gaza City.

The IDF's offensive began shortly after U.S. President Donald Trump's visit to the Gulf countries. Israeli media indicate that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu intended to expand the military operation immediately after the American leader's departure if no new agreement with Hamas was reached. He has stated that Israel will not cease hostilities even if Hamas offers to release the remaining hostages. Only a short-term pause might be possible, but a complete end to the fighting is unlikely. Amid the escalation, humanitarian organizations and the UN warn of an increasing threat of famine in Gaza.