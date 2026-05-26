Israel Strikes Gaza Hours Before Eid Al-Adha

Hours before Eid al-Adha, as families in the Gaza Strip were preparing for the holiday, Israel launched two airstrikes on densely populated areas of Rimal and the Nuseirat refugee camp. At least three people were killed in the attacks, and 12 more were injured, according to Mir24.

Rimal is a major commercial district in Gaza. Warplanes fired several missiles at a residential building and shops near the Al-Kanz Mosque. The attack caused severe damage.

The Israeli military stated that the target of the strikes was the newly appointed Hamas military commander, Mohammed Odeh. He is considered one of the organizers of the October 7, 2023, terrorist attacks. According to Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz, Odeh was killed in an airstrike.

Hamas representatives have not yet commented on the situation. The bodies of the victims were taken to Shifa Hospital in Gaza, where they confirmed their deaths, according to The Hill.